Death News : Sasha, relocated cheetah, died of renal failure.

Death of Sasha, One of the Namibia-Transferred Cheetahs Under Care of #ProjectCheetah Veterinarians, Due to Renal Failure.

It is with heavy hearts that we share the devastating news of the passing of Sasha, one of the cheetahs who was relocated from Namibia to India for conservation purposes. Despite being under the diligent care of #ProjectCheetah veterinarians, Sasha succumbed to renal failure. Her passing has deeply saddened all of us at the Cheetah Conservation Fund.

Sasha’s condition had given rise to a glimmer of hope for recovery, but unfortunately, her health took a turn for the worse. We will always remember Sasha’s limitless spirit and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Her memory will continue to inspire us in our mission to preserve and protect these majestic animals for generations to come. Rest in peace, Sasha.

Source : @CCFCheetah

