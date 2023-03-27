Death News : Saddened by Janine Shalom’s passing. RIP.

Janine Shalom, Esteemed Publicist and Industry Trailblazer, Passes Away – Broadway World Pays Tribute.

BroadwayWorld UK expresses deep sorrow on learning about the demise of Janine Shalom, a renowned publicist who was widely admired for her tireless efforts and invaluable contributions to the entertainment industry. Her loss is a great blow, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to her loved ones during this difficult time.

Janine Shalom was a true icon whose exceptional expertise and dedication will be remembered by all who had the pleasure of working with her. We mourn her passing and offer our thoughts and prayers to her family, friends, and associates. Her legacy will continue to inspire and impact the entertainment community for years to come.

Source : @BroadwayWorldUK

BroadwayWorld is very saddened to hear the news of the passing of Janine Shalom. A highly respected and incredibly hard working publicist who had a huge impact in our industry. We send our thoughts and prayers to her family and friends. — BroadwayWorld UK (@BroadwayWorldUK) March 27, 2023