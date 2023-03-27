Death News : Sad to hear of passing but celebrate inspiring life. Rest in peace Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou.

Despite our sadness at her passing, we choose to celebrate the remarkable life of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou. Her selfless service to humanity and devotion to God made her a true inspiration to us all. May she now rest in eternal peace..

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou. Yet, as we mourn her loss, we also celebrate and honor her remarkable life of service to both humanity and God. Her life was an inspiration to all, and her indelible contributions will continue to ripple through time.

We send our heartfelt condolences to the loved ones she left behind and pray for her soul to rest in eternal peace. Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, you will forever be remembered as a shining example of selflessness and passion for your fellow human beings.

Source : @GirumTweets

