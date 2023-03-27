Death News : Sad to hear of our friend Janine’s loss. Thoughts with family & friends. #cursedchildfamily

Janine Shalom, Our Beloved Colleague and Friend from Cursed Child Family, Will Be Missed..

It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of the passing of our beloved friend and colleague, Janine Shalom. From the very start of the production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Janine played a vital role as our London publicist, dedicating her time and efforts to ensuring that the show received the recognition and success it deserved.

Janine’s unwavering passion, dedication, and unwavering commitment to excellence has left a lasting impact on our team, and her loss is a devastating blow. Our thoughts and prayers are with Janine’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember her fondly and cherish the memories that we shared together.

Source : @CursedChildLDN

We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and colleague Janine Shalom. She was part of the Cursed Child family from the beginning and worked tirelessly as our London publicist. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time.

We are deeply saddened to hear of the loss of our dear friend and colleague Janine Shalom. She was part of the Cursed Child family from the beginning and worked tirelessly as our London publicist. Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this time. — Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (@CursedChildLDN) March 26, 2023