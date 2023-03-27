Death News : Sad news: @Socceroos legend Manny Schaefer, father of @TheMatildas Kim Schaefer, has passed away. RIP

Saddening News of the Passing of Manny Schaefer, Esteemed Socceroos Player and Kim Schaefer’s Father – May his Soul Rest in Peace.

Today brought a heartbreaking announcement as we learned of the passing of one of Australia’s most beloved football champions, Manny Schaefer. As the father of Kim Schaefer, a renowned player on the national women’s team, Mr. Schaefer dedicated much of his time in his later years to supporting his daughter’s career and women’s football as a whole. His presence and insight will be deeply missed by fans and players alike.

Fans and friends of the Schaefer family alike are sending their love and condolences during this difficult time. Mr. Schaefer’s wise words and unwavering positivity will forever be remembered as a vital part of the Matilda’s community, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players. We extend our heartfelt sympathies to Kim and her family as they navigate through this profound loss.

Source : @MatildasAlumni

Sad news this morning with the passing of @Socceroos great Manny Schaefer, father of @TheMatildas Kim Schaefer. Esp in his later years ‘Mr Schaef’ was often at women’s matches, always sharing his analysis, encouragement and advice. Love & hugs to Kim & the fam RIP

Sad news this morning with the passing of @Socceroos great Manny Schaefer, father of @TheMatildas Kim Schaefer. Esp in his later years ‘Mr Schaef’ was often at women’s matches, always sharing his analysis, encouragement and advice. Love & hugs to Kim & the fam ❤️💔 RIP — Matildas Alumni (@MatildasAlumni) March 27, 2023