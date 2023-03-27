Death News : Sad news: Ka Jimmy Tadeo passed away. Condolences to family and friends.

Nagkaisa Labor Coalition Mourns the Passing of Ka Jimmy Tadeo.

It is with profound grief that we have received the heart-wrenching news of the passing of Ka Jimmy Tadeo, in the early hours of Sunday morning. The Nagkaisa Labor Coalition stands in solidarity with the family, friends and colleagues of Ka Jimmy, and mourns this great loss.

Ka Jimmy was an exemplary activist, who dedicated his life to the cause of labor rights and social justice. His commitment to the progress of the working-class community, and his tireless efforts towards securing their livelihood, will always be remembered. The legacy of Ka Jimmy’s noble work will continue to inspire all of us, and his absence will undoubtedly be felt deeply amongst the labor community. We extend our sincere condolences to his loved ones, and pray for their strength and resilience during this difficult time.

Source : @AttyMatula

