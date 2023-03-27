Death News : Sad news for Sussex cricket: David Silverson has passed. Our condolences to @HenfieldCC and his loved ones.

Sad News of David Silverson’s Passing Leaves Sussex Cricket Club in Mourning.

Sussex club cricket has been left heartbroken by the news of David Silverson’s passing. While his impressive achievements in the sport are measurable, they only scratch the surface of the impact he made on those around him during his 50+ year career. Hundreds of cricketers have been fortunate enough to have shared the field with him, a testament to his enduring love for the sport.

To his loved ones and the community of @HenfieldCC, we extend our deepest condolences. As the world of cricket mourns his loss, let us remember David Silverson fondly for the immense skill, sportsmanship, and passion he brought to the game. He will be sorely missed but never forgotten.

Source : @OutsideCricket

Very sad news for Sussex club cricket that David Silverson has passed away. The stats don't tell even half the story and many hundreds of cricketers will have played with and alongside him over his 50+ year career. Sympathy to all @HenfieldCC and family and friends. — Being Outside Cricket (@OutsideCricket) March 27, 2023