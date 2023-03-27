Death News : “Sad news: Ex Ombudsman and Lawyer #Wasay Tareen has passed away. “

RIP Wasay Tareen: Mourning the Loss of the Famous Balochistan Lawyer and Ex Ombudsman.

It is with great sorrow that we share the news of the passing of the well-known lawyer and former Ombudsman of Balochistan, Wasay Tareen. A man widely respected for his legal acumen and tireless efforts in serving the people of Balochistan, his loss is deeply felt by all who knew him. Our hearts go out to his family and loved ones as we share in their grief.

As we mourn his untimely demise, let us take comfort in the knowledge that his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless contributions he made to the legal profession. May you rest in peace, Sir Wasay Tareen, knowing that you will be forever remembered and honored for the selfless service you rendered to Balochistan and its people.

Source : @aimaltareen45

Deeply saddened to learn the heartbreaking news and loss of Ex Ombudsman well-known lawayer of Balochistan #Wasay Tareen sahb is no more!

RIP Sir

March 27, 2023