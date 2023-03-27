Death News : Sad news: Ex-chair John Kennedy passed away after a long illness. Our thoughts are with his family.

John Kennedy, Our Esteemed Ex-Chair, Passes Away After a Long Illness – Our Heartfelt Condolences to His Family.

We are deeply heartbroken to receive the news of the passing of our highly respected former chair John Kennedy, after enduring a long period of illness. Our thoughts and sympathies go out to his family during this challenging time of grief.

John Kennedy’s contribution to our organization will be forever remembered, and his impact will continue to inspire and guide us in our future endeavors. Rest in peace, John – your legacy lives on with us.

Source : @ChairRMTLdnTaxi

It is with great sadness that we have learnt our esteemed ex chair John Kennedy has passed away following a long illness. Our thoughts are with his family at this time,

It is with great sadness that we have learnt our esteemed ex chair John Kennedy has passed away following a long illness. Our thoughts are with his family at this time, — Incumbent (@ChairRMTLdnTaxi) March 27, 2023