Death News : Sad news: Coach Chandler passed away. RIP.

Coach Chandler Passes Away: Remembering A Wrestling Coach & A Dear Friend We Have Lost.

It is with a heavy heart that we mourn the loss of Coach Chandler, who has left an indelible mark on the world of wrestling. As a coach, he was a mentor and a role model, and as a friend, he was an inspiration to all who knew him. His passing is a great loss to the wrestling community and to all those who loved and respected him.

We extend our deepest condolences to Coach Chandler’s family and friends during this difficult time. We know that his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched and the countless wrestlers he inspired. Rest in peace, Coach Chandler. You will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

Source : @Wrestling_Steel

With heavy hearts, we share the sad news of the passing of Coach Chandler. He was not just a wrestling coach, he was a friend to many and will be greatly missed. Our deepest condolences go to his family and friends. RIP Coach. pic.twitter.com/EZls5OgK7r — Steele Wrestling (@Wrestling_Steel) March 26, 2023