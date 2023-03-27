Death News : Sad news: Christopher Gunning, composer of Poirot theme, has passed. RIP.

Sad News: Christopher Gunning, PRS Member and Board Director for Over a Decade, Passes Away..

We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Christopher Gunning, a celebrated composer and longstanding PRS member. Serving as a board director for over a decade, Gunning was a multi-award-winning composer with an impressive body of work, including the iconic theme music for the television series, Poirot.

We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and friends during this difficult time. Christopher Gunning’s contributions to the world of music will be remembered and cherished for years to come. May he rest in peace.

Source : @PRSforMusic

We're deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Christopher Gunning. A long-standing PRS member + board director for over a decade, the multi-award winning composer, created, amongst many memorable works, the iconic Poirot theme music. Our thoughts are with his family & friends.

