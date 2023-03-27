Death News : Sad news: Barry Goldberg, volleyball coach, has passed. Legendary figure at AU.

Longtime Women’s Volleyball Coach Barry Goldberg Passes Away with Great Sadness..

The American University community mourns the loss of a true legend, Barry Goldberg, the beloved coach of women’s volleyball who passed away recently. His legacy extends far beyond just his impressive achievements on the court. Barry’s charismatic personality, tireless work ethic, and unwavering dedication to his athletes have made an indelible impact on the AU community as a whole.

Barry’s contributions to women’s volleyball are unparalleled. His coaching style was both challenging and supportive, pushing his players to be the best they could be while always being available to offer a shoulder to lean on. His commitment to teamwork and sportsmanship has inspired countless young athletes to pursue their dreams and to never give up. His passing leaves a void in the American University community that will not soon be filled, but his spirit will always be remembered and celebrated.

Source : @AmericanU

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of longtime women’s volleyball coach Barry Goldberg. Barry was a legend, not only because of what he accomplished on the volleyball court, but because he had such a profound impact on the AU community.

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of longtime women’s volleyball coach Barry Goldberg. Barry was a legend, not only because of what he accomplished on the volleyball court, but because he had such a profound impact on the AU community. https://t.co/kGzCo2gHeV — American University (@AmericanU) March 27, 2023