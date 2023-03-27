Death News : Ron Wallace, Life Member, passed away. #HockeySask #MrMinorHockey

Passing of Life Member Ron Wallace – A Tribute to “Mr. Minor Hockey” and Former President of Sask Amateur Hockey Association (now HockeySask) from 1974-77 .

Regrettably, we announce the departure of our esteemed Life Member, Ron Wallace. He was a prominent figure within the sports community, known fondly as “Mr. Minor Hockey,” and will be dearly missed. Ron’s contributions as the president of the Sask Amateur Hockey Association, now known as Hockey Saskatchewan, from 1974-77, were invaluable and will never be forgotten.

Throughout his lifetime, Ron’s remarkable passion and dedication to the sport of hockey earned him well-deserved recognition and admiration within the community. His passing is an immense loss to both the amateur and professional hockey world, and his legacy will continue to inspire us to strive for greatness both on and off the ice. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Ron’s family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Source : @hockeysask

