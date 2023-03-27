Death News : Robinson led fight vs apartheid in S. Africa.

Robinson emerged as a prominent figure in the 1980s’ Free South Africa Movement which advocated for the abolition of apartheid. .

The image displayed in the tweet depicts Robinson, one of the prominent leaders of the Free South Africa Movement, which was a campaign formed in the 1980s to combat the institution of apartheid that was prevalent in South Africa. Apartheid was a system of institutionalized racial segregation and discrimination against non-white citizens, which lasted for decades in the country. Robinson played a key role in the movement, which strove to end this injustice and bring about equality for all.

The tweet expresses a feeling of sadness or empathy, symbolized by a broken heart emoji, as it reflects on Robinson’s contributions to the cause of freedom in South Africa. The link provided in the tweet leads to more information on the subject, indicating the importance of Robinson and the Free South Africa Movement in the struggle for racial equality and human rights in the country.

Source : @apetrusk

"Robinson was one of the leaders of the Free South Africa Movement, which began in the 1980s and pushed to end apartheid."

"Robinson was one of the leaders of the Free South Africa Movement, which began in the 1980s and pushed to end apartheid."💔https://t.co/wVr7qyMi92 — Alexander Petruska 🇺🇸🇨🇦🇧🇷🇷🇸🇸🇮🇲🇽🇺🇦 (@apetrusk) March 27, 2023