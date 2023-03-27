Death News : #RIPSaikatGanguly’sfather

East Bengal Club’s Football Secretary Sri Saikat Ganguly’s Father Passes Away: EBRP Expresses Deep Condolences and Prays for the Family’s Strength and the Departed Soul’s Peace..

The East Bengal Club is in deep grief as they mourn the heartbreaking loss of Sri Saikat Ganguly’s father, who served as the football secretary of the club. The entire community is in mourning and shares their condolences with the bereaved family during these difficult times. We pray that God grants them the strength and courage to overcome this devastating loss.

The contribution of Sri Saikat Ganguly’s father to the East Bengal Club shall always be remembered as a true testament to his unyielding dedication and love for the sport. May his soul rest in peace, and his memory continue to inspire and motivate generations to come. The East Bengal Club stands firmly in support with the family of Sri Saikat Ganguly at this difficult time and extends their heartfelt sympathies to everyone who is affected by this loss.

Source : @EBRPFC

#EBRP deeply mourns the passing away of East Bengal Club's football secretary Sri Saikat Ganguly's father. May God give enough strength to the bereaved family. May the departed soul rest in peace. — EAST BENGAL the REAL POWER (EBRP)❤💛 (@EBRPFC) March 27, 2023