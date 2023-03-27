Death News : #RIPInnocent (14 characters)

The Passing of Actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala (1948-2023) Leaves Us Heartbroken. His Multi-Faceted Filmography of Over 50 Years Earned Him Popular Appeal and Esteem for His Effortless Mastery of Both Slapstick and Subtle Comedy. #Innocent.

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of actor Innocent Vareed Thekkethala (1948-2023), a celebrated and accomplished performer with an extensive body of work that spanned over five decades. Throughout his illustrious career, Innocent captivated audiences with his charismatic and nuanced comedy that seamlessly oscillated between slapstick and subtle humor. His masterful command over his craft earned him universal admiration and endearment.

From his initial forays into the industry in the 1970s to his last appearances in recent years, Innocent’s talent and versatility left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. His presence on screen exuded a rare warmth and charm that endeared him to audiences of all ages and backgrounds. His contributions to the art of comedy in Indian cinema will always be remembered and cherished. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and loved ones during this difficult time. #Innocent

Source : @NFAIOfficial

