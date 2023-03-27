Death News : RIP Emahoy Guebrou, musical legend

Passing of the Legendary Emahoy Tsegué Maryam Guèbrou, a Musical Genius of the Past Century. Rest in Power and Thank You Eternally..

The world mourns the loss of a true musical genius, Emahoy Tsegué Maryam Guèbrou. She is without a doubt one of the most talented musicians to have graced the stage in the last hundred years. Her passing is a great loss to the industry, and her contributions to the world of music will forever be cherished.

As we say goodbye to this absolute giant of a musician, we take a moment to honor her legacy and the immeasurable impact she has had on the music world. Rest in power, Emahoy Tsegué Maryam Guèbrou. Your music will continue to inspire generations to come. Thank you for sharing your gift with us.

Source : @radioleonel

The great Emahoy Tsegué Maryam Guèbrou (@EmahoyGuebrou) , one of the most brilliant musicians of the last hundred years, has passed away. Rest in power, you absolute giant. Thank you forever. pic.twitter.com/hIJ7MS4oRj — Leonel 🇪🇭 (@radioleonel) March 27, 2023