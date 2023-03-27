Death News : RIP Don Hutchens – a great angler and friend

Remembering Don Hutchens: A Fine Man, Fisherman, and Friend. May He Rest in Abundant Fishing Joy on the Other Side..

The recent passing of Don Hutchens has left us with heavy hearts. We join the wider community in mourning this loss, and extend our deepest sympathies to his loved ones. Don was an exceptional individual who left a lasting impression on all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

As fellow fishing enthusiasts, we feel privileged to have shared in his passion for the sport. Don’s love for fishing was contagious, and we will never forget the many laughs and fish tales we shared with him. We take solace in knowing that he is now fishing on the other side of the river, surrounded by an abundance of fish and good company. Cheers, Don. You will be sorely missed.

Source : @KastineColeman

We are saddened to hear of Don Hutchens’ passing ~ we are proud to have known and fished with this fine man. Cheers Don, may the other side of the river be filled with fish, laughter and fishing stories with friends.

