Death News : Rights advocate Randall Robinson dies at 81.

Human Rights Advocate and Lawyer Randall Robinson Passes Away at 81, Known for his Stance Against South African Apartheid and Advocacy for Haitian Democracy.

Renowned human rights activist and lawyer, Randall Robinson, passed away at the age of 81 on Friday. Throughout his career, Robinson gained recognition for his tireless advocacy efforts against South African apartheid and for the establishment of democracy in Haiti. His passing is a tragic loss for the global human rights community.

Robinson’s relentless commitment to justice and equality touched the lives of countless individuals, as he fought tirelessly to amplify the voices of the marginalized and disenfranchised. His legacy is one that will undoubtedly inspire future generations to continue the fight for a more just and equitable world.

Source : @NPR

