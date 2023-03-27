Death News : Red Cross mourns tornado loss in MS & AL. Our hearts with those affected.

American Red Cross Expresses Heartfelt Sympathy for Victims of Tornadoes in Mississippi and Alabama.

The photo shows the aftermath of the devastating tornadoes that hit Mississippi and Alabama on Friday, leaving destruction and loss of life in their wake. The American Red Cross expresses deep sadness at this tragedy and extends heartfelt sympathy to all those affected by the disaster.

As an organization dedicated to providing aid and support during natural disasters, the Red Cross of South Carolina stands ready to assist in any way possible. We urge everyone to stay safe and to reach out for help if needed during this difficult time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the communities affected by the tornadoes, and we remain committed to providing ongoing support and relief efforts.

Source : @RedCrossSC

The American Red Cross is deeply saddened by the loss of life and incredible devastation brought to Mississippi and Alabama by the horrific tornadoes that touched down late Friday. Our hearts go out to all those affected by this disaster. Continued ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/UdunKt54fv — American Red Cross of South Carolina (@RedCrossSC) March 26, 2023