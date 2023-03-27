Death News : Profound impact: Palmer honored. Sad news. Tribute written.

Remembering Professor Robert Palmer’s Profound Contribution to the History of Parliament: A Tribute by Dr. Hannes Kleineke and Dr. Simon Payling Following His Recent Demise.

The recent passing of Professor Robert Palmer, from the University of Houston, has had a deep impact on the work of the History of Parliament. His contributions to the field were numerous and invaluable, and his legacy will continue to inspire and guide historians for many years to come. In recognition of his immense influence, Dr Hannes Kleineke and Dr Simon Payling have written a touching tribute to Professor Palmer and his impressive career.

Through his scholarship, Professor Palmer has left an indelible mark on the study of Parliamentary history. His insightful analyses of political and economic trends in early modern Britain, as well as his meticulous research into institutional developments, have greatly enriched the field of historical studies. The extent of his contributions is reflected in the esteem with which he was held by his colleagues and students alike, and his passing is a significant loss for the academic community. Despite this, the work of the History of Parliament will remain enriched by his memory, as we endeavour to build upon his legacy of excellence and dedication to scholarship.

