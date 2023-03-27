Death News : Peasant leader and 1987 Constitution drafter Jaime Tadeo dies at 84.

Peasant Leader and 1987 Constitution Drafter, Jaime Tadeo, Dies at 84..

Jaime Tadeo, an influential peasant leader and co-author of the Philippines’ 1987 Constitution, has died at the age of 84. Tadeo’s political career was marked by his unwavering dedication to advocating for the rights of farmers and rural communities.

As one of the authors of the 1987 Constitution, Tadeo played a key role in shaping the Philippines’ modern democratic system. His contributions to the country’s legal framework have helped to ensure that the voices of marginalized groups are heard and protected. Tadeo’s legacy as a tireless champion for the rights of farmers and the underprivileged will be remembered by many in the Philippines and beyond.

Source : @PTVph

