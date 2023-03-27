Death News : Our hearts go out to Covenant School.

Condolences to the Covenant School community and families of victims after heartbreaking loss of life..

Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the devastating tragedy that occurred at Covenant School. The loss of precious lives is simply incomprehensible, and we extend our deepest sympathies to the families and friends of the victims. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the entire Covenant School community as they navigate through such a difficult time.

The Tennessee Titans join with the rest of the nation in expressing profound sadness and sorrow over this senseless act of violence. We stand in solidarity with those affected by this horrific event and vow to do everything in our power to support them in their healing journey. May God comfort and strengthen everyone impacted by this heartbreaking tragedy.

Source : @Titans

