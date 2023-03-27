Death News : Our hearts ache for Covenant School.

Condolences to the Community of Covenant School After Tragic Loss of Life .

Our hearts are heavy with grief as we mourn the tragic and senseless loss of life at Covenant School. Our deepest condolences go out to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire community impacted by this unfathomable tragedy. The pain of this devastating event is felt far and wide, and our thoughts are with all those affected during this difficult time.

We stand together as a community in the face of this tragedy, united in our support for one another. As we grieve and come to terms with this unthinkable loss, let us draw strength from each other and hold tight to the memories of those who have been taken from us. May they forever rest in peace, and may their loved ones find solace in the outpouring of love and support that surrounds them.

Source : @SHSFootball_23

