Death News : Our condolences to the loved ones of Patrolman Joseph Barlow of the McAlester (OK) PD. #RIPBarlow

Our heartfelt condolences and prayers go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of Patrolman Joseph Barlow of the McAlester (OK) Police Department. It is with heavy hearts that we learned of his passing on March 20, succumbing to injuries sustained in an automobile accident just three days earlier. We join the law enforcement community in mourning his untimely departure and honor his dedicated service to the people of McAlester and the state of Oklahoma.

As we take a moment to reflect on Patrolman Barlow’s life, we are reminded of the sacrifices made by our brave men and women in uniform. His devotion to duty, commitment to public safety, and unwavering courage will forever be cherished by his loved ones and the community he served. We stand with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, the Fraternal Order of Police, the Officer Down Memorial Page, and the International Association of Chiefs of Police to honor his sacrifice and memory. Rest in peace, Patrolman Barlow.

Source : @USMarshalsFund

