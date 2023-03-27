Death News : Our beloved Boris passed at 10. Now meet Neo, our new fur baby.

Remembering Boris: Our Beloved Black and White Cat Who Passed Away at 10 Years Old. We will Always Miss Him. Introducing Neo, a Worthy Companion from the Animal Shelter, who is now Happily Settled in his Forever Home. .

We are saddened to announce the passing of our beloved feline companion, Boris. The black and white beauty had been with us for 10 years and his absence is felt every day. Although it was difficult, we searched tirelessly through various animal shelters until we finally stumbled upon a new cat, Neo, who was worthy enough to fill Boris’ pawprints. We are happy to report that Neo has found his forever home with us and is adjusting well to his surroundings.

Despite the sadness of losing Boris, we are grateful for the opportunity to provide a loving home to a new furry friend. Neo has brought joy and laughter back into our household, reminding us of the special bond that we share with our pets. We look forward to making new memories with Neo and hope that his presence will help heal the pain of losing Boris. Farewell, Boris, and welcome, Neo!

Source : @catbellyrub

