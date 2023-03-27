Death News : No more tears, death or pain. (31 characters)

The End of Mourning and Pain: No More Death, and Every Tear Wiped Away, as the Old Order Passes Away..

In the book of Revelation, a vision of a new heaven and a new earth is revealed. In this vision, God speaks of a time when every tear will be wiped away and death, mourning, crying, and pain will be no more. This promise represents a beautiful and hopeful message for believers, providing comfort in the face of challenges and adversity.

The passage suggests that this promise is tied to the idea of a new order of things, where old evils and injustices have been eradicated. The image of tears being wiped away suggests a deep sense of compassion and care on the part of God, who intimately cares for each individual. This message can help to offer solace and hope to those who are struggling or suffering, reminding them of the promise of a better future.

Source : @bible_verses_12

‘He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death’ or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

Revelation 21:4

