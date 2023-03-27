Death News : Nausicaa Willettistic died (22 characters)

Posted on March 27, 2023

Nausicaa Willeltistic, a User, has departed this world..

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nausicaa Willeltistic. Nausicaa was a beloved member of our community and a cherished friend to many.

Her passion for life was infectious, and her kind and gentle nature touched the lives of everyone she met. Nausicaa’s memory will be forever cherished and our thoughts go out to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Nausicaa.

Source : @willeltistic

https://twitter.com/willeltistic/status/1640419133522317316

