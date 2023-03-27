Death News : Moore Foundation Founder Passes Away.

Gordon Moore, founder of the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation, passes away with heavy hearts..

The Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation has announced with great sorrow the passing of its founder, Gordon Moore, which was shared on their website. The foundation was established by Gordon Moore, a renowned American businessman and co-founder of Intel Corporation, and his wife Betty. The foundation focuses on supporting cutting-edge scientific research and environmental conservation initiatives.

Gordon Moore made significant contributions to the field of computing and is well known for “Moore’s Law”, a prediction he made in the 1960s that the number of transistors on a microchip will double roughly every two years, which became a foundational principle for the technology industry. The foundation has been actively supporting research and initiatives related to environmental conservation and scientific advancements, and its contributions to these areas have greatly impacted many lives around the world.

The passing of Gordon Moore is a great loss to the scientific community and the foundation, and his legacy will continue to inspire and shape future generations. The foundation will continue its mission to advance science and improve the quality of life for future generations in honor of Mr. Moore’s legacy.

Source : @Johoshushupopo

Moore財団のウェブサイトより With great sadness, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announces the passing of our founder, Gordon Moore.

Moore財団のウェブサイトより With great sadness, the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation announces the passing of our founder, Gordon Moore.