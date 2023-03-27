Death News : Milton Berle died 21yrs ago at 93.

21st Anniversary of Milton Berle’s Passing at 93 Years Old..

On this day, 21 years ago, the world lost one of its most beloved comics, Milton Berle. Despite his passing, his legacy lives on in the hearts and memories of millions. At the age of 93, Berle had already solidified his status as a legendary entertainer, having made a name for himself in various mediums ranging from vaudeville to television.

As the host of the popular show “Texaco Star Theatre,” Berle paved the way for future comedians and revolutionized the television industry. His comedy stylings, which often pushed the boundaries of what was considered socially acceptable at the time, were endearing to audiences worldwide. Though he may no longer be with us, Milton Berle will always be remembered as a trailblazer in the entertainment industry, and his impact on comedy will continue to be felt for generations to come.

Source : @miles_commodore

21 years ago today, Milton Berle passed away at the age of 93. pic.twitter.com/oANp8wxjcz — Miles Commodore (@miles_commodore) March 27, 2023