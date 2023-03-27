Death News : Long-time contributor John Simpson dead at 90.

Economist John Simpson, Longest-Serving Contributor, Passes Away at 90: Mourned by @beltel and Beyond.

The passing of economist John Simpson has saddened everyone in the Beltel community and beyond. He was the longest-serving contributor and a respected voice in the field. Simpson passed away at the age of 90, leaving behind a legacy of insightful economic analysis and a willingness to share his knowledge with others.

Those who knew Simpson were touched by his dedication and passion for economics. He will be remembered for his professionalism, intelligence, and kindness. His contributions to the field will have a lasting impact and he will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @MargaretCan

Sad news for everyone at @beltel and further afield today. Economist John Simpson, our longest-serving contributor, has died at age of 90. — Margaret Canning (@MargaretCan) March 27, 2023