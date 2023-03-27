Death News : Lilia is no more.

Lilia has departed..

The tweet from “twisted wonderland anything bot” brings the sad news of Lilia’s passing away. The accompanying image of Lilia further reinforces the gravity of the situation, evoking strong emotions of grief and loss among those who know and cherish her.

The news of Lilia’s untimely death has taken everyone by surprise, leaving them in shock and disbelief. In the midst of their sorrow, people are remembering Lilia for her warmth, kindness, and infectious spirit. Though she may not be with us in person anymore, her memory will continue to live on in the hearts of those who knew her, and she will be deeply missed.

Source : @twistedanything

Lilia has passed away..

Lilia has passed away.. pic.twitter.com/dBW6bQ2B84 — twisted wonderland anything bot (@twistedanything) March 27, 2023