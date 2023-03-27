Death News : Last survivor of Arizona dies at 102. Pearl Harbor fades into history. War heroes wouldn’t recognize country now.

102-Year-Old Last Survivor of the Arizona Passes Away, Marking a New Era in the History of Pearl Harbor- a Thought That Brings Solemn Reflection on the State of the Country They Fought to Protect..

Source : @HwsEleutheroi

The last survivor of the Arizona has passed away at 102 years of age. Pearl Harbor is passing into the full realm of history. It is a sobering thought. Most who died in that war would not recognize the stinking mess the country they defended has become. — 𝔚𝔥𝔦𝔱𝔢𝔅𝔢𝔞𝔯𝔡 (@HwsEleutheroi) March 27, 2023