Death News : #KIJHL mourns the loss of Coach Morton Johnston.

The Kootenay International Junior Hockey League (KIJHL) is in a state of mourning over the loss of Assistant Coach Morton Johnston from the KIJHLPosse team. The news of his passing has left the hockey community saddened and shocked. Johnston was a well-respected and beloved member of the team, and his absence will be deeply felt.

The KIJHL has expressed their condolences to Johnston’s family and friends, as well as to the KIJHLPosse team. The league was united in honoring Johnston’s contributions and dedication to the sport. His passion for the game was contagious, and he will be remembered for his kindness, compassion, and unwavering support for his team. The KIJHL will always remember Morton Johnston and the impact he made on the league, the players, and the hockey community as a whole.

Source : @KIJHL

