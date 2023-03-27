Death News : Kerala CM pays respects to late actor Innocent.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Honors Late Veteran Malayalam Actor and Former Lok Sabha MP Innocent During Funeral in Thrissur..

The state of Kerala is mourning the loss of Innocent, a well-known Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP. He passed away last night at the age of 75, leaving behind a legacy that touched many lives. Among those paying their last respects was the state’s Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan.

Innocent was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, having acted in over 500 films in a career that spanned several decades. He was also a respected politician and served as a Member of Parliament from 2014 to 2019. His passing has left a void in the hearts of his fans and colleagues, who remember him as a talented actor and a dedicated public servant.

Source : @ANI

#WATCH | Thrissur: Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan pays last respects to Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent who passed away at the age of 75 last night.

