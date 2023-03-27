Death News : Kerala CM pays respects to Innocent (75) who passed away.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Pays Final Respects to Late Veteran Actor and Ex-Lok Sabha MP Innocent in Thrissur.

In a somber tribute, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan paid his last respects to the late veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP, Innocent. The actor passed away on the evening of March 26th at the age of 75, leaving a void in the Keralite entertainment industry that he had been a prominent part of for decades.

The CM’s visit to pay homage to Innocent was met with great emotion by the actor’s family, friends, and fans, who remembered him for his charismatic performances and his contribution to political and social causes. Innocent’s passing marks the end of an era, but his legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, both in the world of Malayalam cinema and beyond.

Source : @ANI

