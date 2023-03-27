Death News : Kerala CM mourns as veteran actor Innocent passes away at 75.

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Offers Final Tribute to Iconic Malayalam Actor and Former Lok Sabha MP Innocent, Who Died at 75..

On March 27, 2023, the news of the demise of Veteran Malayalam actor and former Lok Sabha MP Innocent spread like wildfire. He passed away at the age of 75, leaving behind his beloved ones and memories of his notable performances in the entertainment industry. The news reached Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who promptly paid his last respects to the late actor by attending his funeral in Thrissur.

Innocent was a prominent figure in the Malayalam film industry, having acted in over 500 movies in his career. He was also known for his wit and humor, which made him a crowd favorite. His contribution to society extended beyond his acting roles, having become an MP in 2014 and serving in the Lok Sabha for five years. His passing has left a void in the hearts of many, and his legacy will be remembered forever.

Source : @timesofindia

