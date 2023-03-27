Death News : Judge Kessler, who found tobacco industry guilty of racketeering, dies at 85.

Judge Gladys Kessler, Who Ruled That Tobacco Industry Deceived Public for Decades, Dies at 85..

Gladys Kessler, a pioneering judge who made a historic ruling that found the tobacco industry in violation of civil racketeering laws for deceiving the public about the dangers of smoking, has passed away at the age of 85.

Her landmark ruling exposed the industry’s years of deceit and manipulation, stating that they had repeatedly misled the public with “enormous skill and sophistication.” Kessler’s legacy extended beyond her groundbreaking decision, as she was a prominent figure in the legal community who will be remembered for championing justice and fighting against corporate greed.

