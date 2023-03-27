Death News : Israeli cannabis pioneer Raphael Mechoulam dies at 92.

Israeli Chemist Raphael Mechoulam, Who Pioneered Cannabis Science and Unraveled the Mystery behind Marijuana’s Psychoactive Effects, Passes Away at 92..

Raphael Mechoulam, a renowned chemist from Israel, has passed away at the age of 92. This pioneering scientist is credited with advancing the field of cannabis science, specifically studying the psychoactive effects of marijuana. His groundbreaking research helped us understand why marijuana users experience a “high” and paved the way for further scientific investigation into the plant’s medicinal properties.

Mechoulam’s research has had a profound impact on the field of cannabis research and will be remembered for years to come. His work has opened the door to a better understanding of the therapeutic uses of marijuana, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of scientists working to unlock the full potential of this plant.

Source : @NYTScience

