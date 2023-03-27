Death News : Intel co-founder and inventor Gordon Moore dies at 92.

At 92, Gordon Moore, celebrated inventor and Intel co-founder, passes away..

The tech industry mourns the passing of Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel and a celebrated inventor. Moore, who passed away at the age of 92, leaves behind a legacy of innovation that transformed the world of computing. Along with Robert Noyce, Moore founded Intel in 1968, which is today a leading manufacturer of computer processors.

Moore’s contributions to the industry include the observation known as “Moore’s Law,” which stated that the number of transistors on a microchip would double every two years, leading to exponential growth in computing power. This principle has guided the development of microprocessors for decades and has become a driving force behind the modern tech industry. Moore was also a recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor in the United States. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of inventors and tech leaders.

