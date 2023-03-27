Death News : Indigenous man killed, tensions high in FNQ town. #9News

CAUTION: This post includes references to a deceased individual and images that may distress Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander individuals.

DEVELOPING: Tensions escalate in a Far North Queensland community after a shooting took the life of an Indigenous man.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS:

#9News.

This post contains images and the name of a person who has passed away. We caution Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who may find this content distressing.

Reports suggest that tensions are escalating in a North Queensland town following the tragic shooting death of an Indigenous man. The community is mourning the loss and grappling with questions surrounding the circumstances of the incident. Authorities are investigating the matter, and it remains a developing story that we will be closely monitoring. Our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the deceased during this difficult time.

Source : @9NewsQueensland

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are advised that this post contains images and the name of a person who has passed away. DEVELOPING: Tensions are rising in a FNQ town, following the shooting death of an Indigenous man. MORE: #9News

WARNING: Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are advised that this post contains images and the name of a person who has passed away. DEVELOPING: Tensions are rising in a FNQ town, following the shooting death of an Indigenous man. MORE: https://t.co/cpQfXfWl2b#9News pic.twitter.com/W5uJJkt7we — 9News Queensland (@9NewsQueensland) March 27, 2023