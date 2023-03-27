Death News : In the Charlotte Flair documentary, she pays a visit to her late brother’s gravesite. There, a deceased individual was also shown with a @Browns Helmet engraved on his tombstone.

Charlotte Flair Documentary Features Deceased Brother’s Tomb adorned with a Cleveland Browns Helmet..

In a touching moment captured during the Charlotte Flair documentary, the wrestler was seen visiting the grave of her deceased brother. As the camera panned around the burial plot, it settled on a headstone adorned with a Cleveland Browns helmet, paying homage to a fan who had passed away.

The photo, shared on Twitter by user Rhino (@rh_herb), is a poignant reminder of the strong connection between sports and fandom, even in the face of death. The image also speaks to the power of solidarity and remembrance within fan communities, as the Browns helmet serves as a lasting tribute to the individual and their love for their team.

Saw this in the Charlotte Flair documentary. She is visiting her deceased brother and they show this guy who has passed away and he has a @Browns Hemet on his tomb. pic.twitter.com/wTAonpzx9c — Rhino (@rh_herb) March 27, 2023