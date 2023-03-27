Death News : Human rights advocate and lawyer Randall Robinson died at 81.

81-year-old Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Randall Robinson, Passes Away.

Renowned human rights activist and lawyer, Randall Robinson, passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy of tireless advocacy for social justice. His death was confirmed by Donna Brazile, who expressed her condolences on social media.

Randall Robinson was a visionary who dedicated his life to fighting against racial discrimination and oppression. He co-founded the organization TransAfrica to advocate for the liberation of Africans and people of African descent. His contributions to the civil rights movement will always be remembered, and his work will continue to inspire generations to come. Our thoughts are with his loved ones during this difficult time.

