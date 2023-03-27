Death News : Human rights activist and lawyer, Randall Robinson, dies at 81.

Humanitarian and Legal Advocate Randall Robinson Passes Away at 81..

The world has lost a remarkable leader and champion of human rights, as Randall Robinson sadly passed away at the age of 81. A distinguished lawyer, activist, and author, Robinson dedicated his life to fighting for justice, equity, and dignity for people of color everywhere. His legacy remains an inspiration to millions around the globe.

Robinson’s brilliance, kindness, and thoughtfulness were evident to all who had the privilege of knowing him. He was a pioneering force in the push for racial equality, shining a light on issues that were often ignored or overlooked. In his memory, we must continue his important work and carry on the fight for justice in his honor. Rest in peace, Randall Robinson.

