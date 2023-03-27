Death News : Human rights activist and lawyer, Randall Robinson, died at 81. (47 characters)

Human Rights Activist and Lawyer, Randall Robinson, Passes Away at 81: Cakedaddy THINE Geechee Prince Pays Tribute.

Cakedaddy THINE Geechee Prince shared a tweet with an image of a news article announcing the passing of Randall Robinson, a prominent human rights activist and lawyer. The article, published on NPR’s website, provided details about Robinson’s contributions and accomplishments throughout his illustrious career.

According to the tweet, Robinson passed away at the age of 81, leaving behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come. The news of his death has garnered significant attention, with many individuals expressing their condolences and admiration for the impact Robinson had on the fight for human rights. Through his writings, speeches, and advocacy work, Robinson was a voice for marginalized communities and championed for justice and equality for all.

Source : @GullahRehabbed

