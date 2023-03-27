Death News : Help River and Phoenix find a home in Hertfordshire, UK. Yorkshire Terrier Cross, 4, need an adult home. Contact shelter for info. Please retweet to unite.

“Assist in finding a home for River and Phoenix in Hertfordshire, UK! Please retweet”

Bonded pair of Yorkshire Terrier Cross, aged 4, left without an owner. Seeking a suitable adult home. Please contact the shelter for further information. Kindly share to prevent separation.

DETAILS.

River and Phoenix, a bonded pair of Yorkshire Terrier Crosses aged 4, are in need of a loving home in Hertfordshire, UK. Unfortunately, their owner has passed away, and they now require a new home. These two furry companions are inseparable, sharing a special bond that gives them comfort and security.

The shelter is seeking an adult home for River and Phoenix and urges anyone interested to contact them for more information. It is their hope that these two delightful dogs can remain together and find their perfect forever home. Please share their story and help them find a loving family. You can find more details about them on the Animal Adoptions UK website. Let’s work together to keep this bonded pair together and give them a happy future.

Source : @AdoptionsUk

Please retweet to help River and Phoenix find a home #HERTFORDSHIRE #UK Bonded pair, Yorkshire #Terrier Cross aged 4, sadly their owner has passed away. They need an adult home, contact the shelter for info. Please share to avoid separation.

DETAILS

Please retweet to help River and Phoenix find a home #HERTFORDSHIRE #UK Bonded pair, Yorkshire #Terrier Cross aged 4, sadly their owner has passed away. They need an adult home, contact the shelter for info. Please share to avoid separation.

DETAILS👇https://t.co/fv5lUy8ifc pic.twitter.com/JqstDF3DbK — Animal Adoptions UK 🐕‍🦺🐈🐎❤️ (@AdoptionsUk) March 27, 2023