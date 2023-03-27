Death News : Heartbroken to hear @DearAuntCrabby’s passing. Praying for her to achieve her wish of tfg’s conviction up above.

DearAuntCrabby’s Passing Leaves Me Stunned and Heartbroken: Honoring the Fearless Advocate for Justice.

I was utterly taken aback and overcome with sorrow upon learning the heartbreaking news of the passing of our dear, beloved @DearAuntCrabby today. She was a beacon of hope and optimism, always standing up for what was right with unwavering courage and fearlessness. Her passing is a significant loss to the world, and her voice will be sorely missed.

In her honor, I hope she’s spearheading the effort from up above to help get tfg convicted, which was her dearest wish. Her unwavering dedication to justice and her infectious spirit will continue to inspire us all. Sending love and condolences to @GottaLaff and @morgfair, and everyone else who knew and loved her. Let’s ensure her legacy of speaking truth to power lives on.

Source : @alikat747

Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear the news that beloved @DearAuntCrabby has passed away today … such a bright spirit and fearless voice. Hope she kicks things into gear up there and helps get tfg convicted. It was her dearest wish! @GottaLaff @morgfair

Absolutely shocked and saddened to hear the news that beloved @DearAuntCrabby has passed away today … such a bright spirit and fearless voice. Hope she kicks things into gear up there and helps get tfg convicted. It was her dearest wish! @GottaLaff @morgfair — Ali Van Zee (@alikat747) March 27, 2023