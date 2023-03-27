Death News : Heartbroken over Tim’s passing.

Longtime TSN Camera Operator Tim Moses Passes Away, Leaving Behind Fond Memories of Travelling Together and Covering Numerous Events with Ease and a Sense of Humor. Moses’ Ability to Fall Asleep Anywhere Was Legendary, and He Will Be Missed by Many..

The loss of a beloved colleague is always a difficult experience, and such was the case with the recent passing of Tim Moses, a longtime camera operator with TSN. Over the years, Tim and James Cybulski, among others, travelled thousands of miles together covering hundreds of events, building a close bond based on a shared passion for their work.

Tim was known for his easygoing manner and his ability to fall asleep anywhere, which was a valuable asset when pressure-packed deadlines loomed. Despite the challenges of the job, Tim’s presence made the work manageable, and he helped to create a warm and supportive atmosphere among his colleagues. His loss will be felt deeply by all who knew him, as well as by the entire TSN community. May he rest in peace.

Source : @JamesCybulski

Saddened to hear about the passing of longtime TSN camera operator, Tim Moses. Travelled thousands of miles together covering hundreds of events. Easy going and an ability to fall asleep anywhere, Tim helped make pressure packed deadlines manageable. Will miss you, Moses.

