Death News : “FIH president: Saddened by Claudia Schüler’s passing.”

FIH President Tayyab Ikram expresses shock and sorrow over the untimely death of former Chilean goalkeeper Claudia Schüler..

The International Hockey Federation (FIH) expressed their shock and sorrow upon hearing the news of Claudia Schüler’s untimely passing. The former Chilean goalkeeper passed away at a young age, leaving behind a legacy in the hockey community.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram released a statement expressing his sadness, stating that the entire hockey community is mourning the loss of such a talented athlete. Schüler’s contributions to the sport will not be forgotten and her memory will continue to inspire those who were fortunate enough to have played alongside her.

“Shocked and deeply saddened to hear about the tragic passing away of Chile’s former goalkeeper Claudia Schüler, at such a young age”, said FIH President Tayyab Ikram.

