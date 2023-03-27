Death News : Farmington mourns Roger Wing’s loss.

Mourning the Loss of Roger Wing: A Tragic Blow to the Farmington Community.

The Farmington community is grieving the loss of Roger Wing, who recently passed away. Wing was an important figure in the community, known for his contributions to UMF Athletics. Many are reflecting on his impact and remembering the positive influence he had on those around him.

UMF Athletics took to Twitter to express their condolences and pay tribute to Wing. The entire community is feeling the loss, and his memory will live on through the lives he touched and the legacy he left behind. Our thoughts are with those who knew and loved him during this difficult time.

Source : @UMFathletics

